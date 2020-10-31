Moyes blasts costly decision to give Liverpool penalty in West Ham loss

West Ham manager David Moyes admitted he was “amazed” Liverpool were awarded a penalty for Arthur Masuaku’s challenge on Mohamed Salah.

The Hammers were 1-0 up as the game approached half time but the Reds were awarded a penalty when Masuaku clipped the Salah’s heel as he looked to stab the ball away.

The Egyptian converted the spot kick to equalise for Liverpool, who had struggled to break a well organised West Ham down prior to that.

Diogo Jota then scored a late goal to complete the turnaround for the Premier League champions.

And in his post-match reaction, Moyes was unable to hide his frustrations that the penalty giving Jurgen Klopp’s side a route back into the game.

“It tells you [how we played] when I’m disappointed we’ve lost at Anfield,” Moyes told Sky Sports.

“I thought we looked tonight as if we could get something. Liverpool played well and had a lot of the ball, but I think we did some really good things and have some positives to take from it.

“But I’m amazed that a penalty kick was given for the action in the first half, I really am.

“I’m getting disappointed now, not with the decision, but that we’re going to allow those sort of penalties to be accepted.

“People may be debating if it is or it isn’t, but in my book it’s not a penalty.”

West Ham can challenge the top sides

Despite coming out second best, West Ham caused Liverpool a number of problems and were unfortunate not to take at least a point back to East London.

And Moyes feels that the upset over not having anything to show for their efforts, just a week after holding to Manchester City to a draw, proves that the Hammers are now competing in games against the top teams.

“We are disappointed, we feel that in a lot of games we can play, we can challenge them,” he added.

“We’ll not win all the games we come to, like tonight, but I think we’re getting in to the games and we really feel as if we have a chance.

“We came here last year and we were unlucky to lose 3-2. But I wouldn’t say we were unlucky [tonight], I just don’t think we quite got it.

“When we needed a couple of decisions, one of the VAR decision went for us in the second half, but we’re really disappointed that when we were 1-0 up in the first half for that penalty kick to be given.”

West Ham have also beaten Wolves and Leicester, drawn with Tottenham and fallen just short against Arsenal this term.