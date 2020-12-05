Moyes reveals brilliant Ferguson text; comes clean on failed Cavani swoop

West Ham and former Manchester United manager David Moyes has revealed a recent text conversation with Old Trafford legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson handed Moyes the honour of taking over at United when he retired in 2013.

Indeed, Ferguson hand-picked his fellow Scotsman, who did not end up lasting a full season of his six-year contract.

Despite his short tenure, though, Moyes says that he still has a strong relationship with the Red Devils icon. In fact, the pair recently spoke via text about Moyes’ progress during his second spell at West Ham.

Heading into Saturday’s Premier League clash between the teams, the Hammers have won three straight games.

Moyes said (via the Metro): “He texted me two weeks ago after a game to say how well he thought the team was doing,

“Sir Alex was always very good to me. He was very good to me at Manchester United. He is thought of so highly and at that time to replace him was a great honour.”

One player who is in fine form heading into Saturday’s clash is United striker Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan’s second-half brace hauled Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to a comeback win over Southampton last weekend.

But he was also a target for United back when Moyes was at the helm.

Indeed, the Scot has opened up on how he failed to get a move over the line for a player who would later become Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Moyes opens up on Cavani

“That’s true. We were watching Cavani closely at the time,” Moyes said. “I’d been out to watch a few players. We were watching Lucas Moura at the time as well

“I remember at the time speaking to the representatives of Cavani. ‘The problem I had was I had Robin van Persie, Wayne Rooney, Chicharito who were already in that position and several other up-and-coming players.

“But he was one player at the time, an incredibly talented player, which he proved over seven years at PSG.

“He’s looked a very talented player when coming on for Manchester United in the games I’ve seen.”

READ MORE: Man Utd star told he looks foolish in damning comparison with colleague