Moyes calls for transfer details to be made public

Sunderland boss David Moyes has called for greater transparency in football’s transfer market to avoid a repeat of the allegations which have engulfed the game this week.

Moyes is adamant the kind of behaviour apparently highlighted by undercover Daily Telegraph reporters in recent days is not prevalent in his experience, but admits revealing the facts over player recruitment might raise a few eyebrows.

The 53-year-old said: “I can only say in my time, I have not come across it, I have not. But if we are disclosing things which are happening just now, I think it would be good to have transparency with the transfers as well.

“What I mean by that is, you sign a player, let’s get the transfer fee – which you get – let’s get what the club has had to pay to the agent, not at the end of the year through the FA in a big list, because then I think there might be a few gasps from the supporters and a few gasps from the media.

“There is a lot going on out there, there are big, big sums of money being talked about for transfers and I think it might be better that the public get to see that because at the moment, it sounds as if there is a distrust of the managers or the coaches.

“I honestly don’t believe that’s the case, I honestly don’t believe there is a bad culture amongst the managers or the coaches. I don’t believe that for a minute, I really don’t – and if there is, I’ve not come across it in my time.”

Moyes’ comments came after old friend Sam Allardyce lost his long-coveted job as England manager just 67 days and one match into his reign after being secretly filmed discussing ways to get around the Football Association’s rules on third-party ownership of players, among other topics.

The Scot, who managed Preston at the same time as Allardyce was making his name at nearby Bolton, admitted his sadness for his predecessor at the Stadium of Light.

He said: “I am just sad that we in football have got ourselves in this situation, but I’m disappointed for Sam because I know it was a job he wanted and he will be the first one to admit that it was a mistake he made.

“But he will always be a friend, Sam, he always will be because that’s the way it’s been for a long, long time, so I am more disappointed for him that he’s just not had the opportunity.

“He will probably always look back and say, ‘My goodness, what a chance I have had with England’ – and I think everyone was believing in Sam as well, there was a big swell towards, ‘Come on, let’s give him a chance’.

“He’s worked up through the leagues, so for lots of reasons, I am disappointed that he’s not going to get the chance to fulfil that.”

However, Moyes’ concentration this weekend will be purely on ending the Black Cats’ wait for a first Premier League win of the season when West Brom head for Wearside, although he will be missing midfield trio Lee Cattermole, Steven Pienaar and Adnan Januzaj, as well as striker Victor Anichebe, through injury.

Sunderland slipped to the foot of the table as a result of last Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat by Crystal Palace and although the season remains in its infancy, that is not a situation which can be allowed to continue.

Moyes said: “It [the table] matters all the time, to be honest. I’m taking notice of it, but I’m trying not to look at it, if that makes any sense at all.”