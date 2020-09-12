Moyes hands Chelsea stern reality check with summer target price guide

West Ham boss David Moyes has reiterated that it will take a significant sum of money to see Declan Rice leave the London Stadium.

Rice has grown to become one of the Hammers’ most important players, both in midfield and defence. Indeed, Moyes has previously admitted the 21-year-old could be his best player in both areas of the pitch.

Rice’s stock has risen over the past three seasons – helped by his established role with England – and as such, he has reportedly attracted the attention of several clubs.

Manchester United were previously keen but it is Chelsea who are allegedly considering a move. One report claimed the Blues could make their move late in the transfer window.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Moyes insisted he is hopeful of keeping Rice in his squad before the mid-October transfer deadline.

Asked if his previous assertion that it would take the ‘Bank of England’ to sign Rice still rang true, he said (via the Daily Express): “Well I hope that is the case.

“We have still got a long way to go in the window, maybe somebody has the Bank of England but nobody has shown that.

“It was always the plan, there was no intention to lose Declan Rice.

“We have had no bids and no enquiries. There is a lot of speculation but I can only tell you what I know.”

Moyes added that Rice has learned a solid portion of his trade from Hammers stalwart Mark Noble.

“He’s been captain already, I think he is learning a lot of leadership from Mark Noble,” the manager added.

“So I hope in the future we will have an incredibly talented footballer with great leadership skills and will be the captain of West Ham.”

WEST HAM BEGIN AT HOME TO NEWCASTLE

West Ham kick off their new Premier League campaign at home to Newcastle on Saturday.

The Hammers have a largely fit squad, although they still have concerns about Manuel Lanzini.

Permanent summer signing Tomas Soucek is available after quarantining following a staff member for the Czech Republic national team testing positive for Covid-19.