Moyes claims West Ham supporters inspired the players

David Moyes reckons the support from the London Stadium crowd “inspired” his West Ham players to produce the goods as they beat Southampton 3-0 on Saturday.

Two goals from Marko Arnautovic and another from Joao Mario secured the victory and moved the Hammers five points clear of the relegation zone.

“We had a great start, great support from the first minute and it inspired the players,” Moyes told BBC Sport.

“We think we’re good enough to be clear of the bottom three. Recent results haven’t been good but we played well.

“The supporters were great, they have been great here bar a few. The players gave them something to shout about today.

“We think Marko Arnautovic is doing a great job for us, he could easily have had a hat-trick today. He’s making a big difference to us.

“Over the time you come up against people, Marko has had words with Mark Hughes in their time together but it’s nothing worth talking about.”