Moyes confirms West Ham striker hunt to aid matchwinner Antonio

David Moyes has reiterated his desire to bring in a striker this month as he looks to take some of the responsibility off Michail Antonio.

Antonio scored his 40th career Premier League goal on Saturday to give West Ham a 1-0 win over Burnley.

The three points took the Hammers up to eighth in the league and also saw them leapfrog Aston Villa and Chelsea.

But having sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax, Antonio is now West Ham’s only recognised option up front in the senior ranks.

That leaves the London club in a risky position given Antonio’s injury record in recent years. He has already missed 11 games with injury this season alone.

Therefore, the Scottish manager would like to recruit a fresh face in the coming weeks.

“We would like to strengthen if we can,” he told Amazon Prime. “But the most important thing is that we win games. We win our games with the players we’ve got.

“If we think there’s players out there who can help the team perform better and win more often then I’m interested.

“Who knows what will come up, we’ve not got too long to go but we’re trying.”

Moyes knows what he’s looking for

Moyes also detailed what type of striker he is hoping to add to his squad, but accepts it may not be possible.

“Goals would always be the first thing you say about any striker,” he joked.

“But I’d like some pace and someone who can run in behind. Micky gives us that just now and I think if we don’t have him through injury or we need to rest him at any time then we would like that type.

“When you start to break it down with what you’re after, or the individual type of striker you’re after, that would be something that we would really want if we could.

“But, you start to get to a situation where you look to see what’s available and the truth is there isn’t a big window of players available at this moment in time.

“Also, there’s not a lot of transfers going on because Covid has really had a big effect on the clubs and their financial situations.”

West Ham’s funds were boosted by the sale of Haller, who went for just over £20million. That may help them to bring in a suitable target in the remaining days of the January window. However, they will have to move quickly with time quickly running out.

Reims forward Boulaye Dia is being reported as one potential target. Others said to be of interest include M’Bala Nzola and Anthony Lozano.