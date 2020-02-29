David Moyes backed himself to create “something special” at West Ham if he is given the time to succeed.

West Ham climbed out of the relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Southampton, with Jarrod Bowen scoring his first goal since joining from Hull City in January.

It marks West Ham’s first league win since New Year’s Day, but Moyes insists it was only a matter of time before they got back on track.

He told Match of the Day: “We certainly needed it, but I said before the game – good performances lead to results. We had a good performance against Liverpool, the players have been getting better, we’ve had really tough games, and we took it on today.

“We made a host of chances. I was more disappointed that we missed some of the chances. We could have been far out of sight earlier.

“There was a lot of good things and a lot of good performances. I’ve had a few boys from the Championship [like Jarrod Bowen] – I hope I’ve got an idea what I’m doing with them. He showed exactly what he showed in training, that he can score, but we can’t bring him here and act like he’s the saviour of West Ham.

“We’ve been in [the relegation zone] for a few weeks but I always thought we had an opportunity to win games. We’ve taken the first win today, we’ve got to take all the opportunities that come our way, because it’s going to be tight and could go right to the last minute.

“The crowd were great. It felt like a sell-out. The crowd were right behind the team, and since I’ve been here they’ve been great. Everybody knows what West Ham supporters are really like and we needed them today, and we’ll need them in the coming weeks as well.

“I’m happy because we’re getting away from the bottom end of the league. I hope we’ll be safe shortly and then I can put things in place for us to improve and become better. If I get the opportunity, I think I can turn this around and turn this into something special, but I can’t do it right away.”

