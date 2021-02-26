West Ham boss David Moyes has shrugged off his chances of winning the Premier League’s Manager of the Season award, insisting that Pep Guardiola deserves the prize instead.

The Scot has inspired a remarkable turnaround this campaign after the Hammers finished five points clear of the relegation places last term.

Indeed, West Ham sit in fourth with 13 games to go. But while there remains a scrap to finish in the Champions League places, Moyes has already earned his colleagues’ plaudits.

As such, he faced questions in Friday’s press conference about the potential of him scooping the ultimate coach’s prize.

However, he told reporters that Manchester City counterpart Guardiola is the “only” man worthy this season.

“There is only one candidate and that is Pep,” the manager said (via football.london).

“They have a great chance to win the Champions League, they are going to win the league they are in the League Cup final and he is doing a brilliant job.

“I hear him saying the other day they have the money to spend on top players which is always a help, but undoubtedly he is a manager who has his own style and improves players and is a good manager.”

City have put together a 19-match winning run in all competitions. However, they set the record for most successive wins in all competitions in the history of the English first division at 15 matches.

While West Ham sit fourth in the Premier League, Chelsea and Liverpool sit three and five points behind them in fifth and sixth, respectively.

What’s more, Everton sit five points adrift but have a game in hand.

Nevertheless, even a Europa League finish is in sight and Moyes is happy that his side’s mentality has shifted from last season.

Moyes buzzing over West Ham charge

“We are going to take the one game at a time set small goals different to the ones we had at the start of the season,” he said.

“We are not being talked about as a relegation side now but a European side so I am enjoying that.

“We will try and hang in there and this is something we should be enjoying, praising the players for their efforts so at this moment in time we should be happy.”

Meanwhile, Moyes added that he still has hope that Michail Antonio could receive an England call-up.

Reports on Wednesday revealed that the striker is considering switching allegiances to Jamaica.

