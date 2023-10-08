Moyes ecstatic as Fabrizio Romano reveals West Ham agreement for £80m-rated attacker wanted by Liverpool, Newcastle

Star West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is on the cusp of ending speculation over his future after Fabrizio Romano revealed the winger has agreed a new long-term contract to stay at the London Stadium.

The forward has been in brilliant form of late for West Ham, scoring five times and adding two assists from eight appearances so far this season. Those performances have earned Bowen a recall to the England squad, with the player hoping for a chance to add to his four-cap tally in the upcoming matches against Australia in a friendly on Friday and then against Italy in a European Championship qualifier at Wembley on Tuesday week.

Having joined the Hammers in a bargain £18m deal from Hull in January 2020, Bowen has become a hugely-popular figure in east London, scoring 45 times and creating 27 more in 165 games for the club. And his status as a bona fide club legend was cemented after Bowen struck the injury-time winner against Fiorentina to win West Ham the UEFA Conference League, the club’s first major trophy in over 40 years.

As a result of Bowen’s record of a goal involvement every 2.2 appearances, it is easy to see why the 26-year-old is wanted by some clubs higher up the food chain. To that end, Liverpool have reportedly earmarked Bowen as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, should the Egyptian depart Anfield in 2024 for the riches of Saudi Arabia.

And on Friday Bowen was also linked with a move to Newcastle United, with Eddie Howe’s side in the market to further strengthen their squad now competing in the Champions League.

Jarrod Bowen commits to new West Ham deal

Given Bowen’s current deal will have just 17 months left to run by the time the January window opens for business, West Ham were seemingly close to approaching that dangerous territory over the player’s contract.

Nonetheless, West Ham would not have let the winger leave on the cheap with the player likely to be valued in the region of £80m.

However, their intentions were always to retain the services of their star man with talks over a new deal stepping up over the course of the last few weeks.

And now, according to trusted transfer journalist Romano, West Ham have reached a significant breakthrough in those negotiations with the player agreeing a new long-term deal with the Hammers.

Writing on his X account, Romano stated: “Jarrod Bowen agrees new long term deal at West Ham. It’s all done, one more excellent news for the #WHUFC winger after England NT call.

“Bowen wanted to stay as key part of the project. Jarrod said yes to final proposal.”

Bowen soars up West Ham earnings charts

Bowen’s current deal at the London Stadium is worth a reported £85,000 a week, though the arrangement will reportedly net the star a sizeable increase of close to double his previous deal. Indeed, reports claim his new package will be worth an estimated £150,000 a week, shooting the player up the West Ham top earners chart and equal to the money earned by Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta.

And while the winger’s commitment to the Hammers will not altogether shut down speculation of a move to the likes of Liverpool, it will mean that it will now become considerably harder for his suitors to prize him away.

A huge favourite among fans, Bowen has underlined his hero status off the field too, owing to his relationship with reality TV star Dani Dyer, herself the daughter of famous actor and Hammers supporter, Danny Dyer.

