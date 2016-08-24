David Moyes has confirmed Lamine Kone will not be leaving Sunderland for Everton as a suitable replacement cannot be found in time.

The Frenchman snubbed a new deal at the Stadium of Light in the hope of pushing through a move to Goodison Park, but Moyes has said he has personally rejected the offer from his former club.

“Kone will stay,” Moyes said. “The offer’s been rejected by me, yes. I’ve had that offer for a while now and I could have invested the money two weeks ago but doing that is very difficult.

“Given the prices, it would be very difficult to replace Lamine. Unless we could get a suitable replacement, I would never do the deal.”

Moyes is hoping to add several new faces to play alongside Kone before the transfer window closes, but bemoaned the lack of funds available to him.

“I’ve got full faith in the owner [Ellis Short],” Moyes said. “But there’s no doubt that our budget is not at the level of many other clubs you see buying players at the moment.

“I’m confident we’ll get a few in before 1 September, but the quality of the players that Sunderland can get at the moment is probably not what I’ve had in the Premier League. Not even close.

Moyes also distanced himself and Sunderland away from rumours of a potential move for Everton midfielder James McCarthy, once again suggesting that finances are tight.

“I don’t know if we’d have that kind of cash to spend on just one player,” Moyes added. “I hope it won’t be the case in a couple of years’ time.”