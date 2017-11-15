Moyes eyes Brighton star as first West Ham signing

West Ham United boss David Moyes has reportedly set his sights on a Brighton star as his first signing for the Hammers.

Defender Lewis Dunk has impressed for the Seagulls at the start of the Premier League season, and according to the Daily Mirror his displays have not gone unnoticed.

However, the report claims that Albion would demand a huge fee in order to part with the 25-year-old, who penned a new five-year deal back in August.

Moyes, who was appointed West Ham boss last week, apparently believes Dunk would “improve the brittle ­backline he has inherited” from the sacked Slaven Bilic.

The London club sit in the bottom three of the Premier League table having let in 23 goals in 11 games, the highest in the league.

Brighton-born Dunk has racked up 180 appearances for the Seagulls since making his debut seven years ago.