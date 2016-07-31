Moyes eyes double raid on Manchester United – report

Sunderland are ready to cough up a reported £45million to reunite manager David Moyes with two of his former Manchester United players.

According to the Daily Mirror, Adnan Januzaj and Marouane Fellaini are both high on the Scotsman’s wishlist as he tries to bolster his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Black Cats face competition for Januzaj, though, with reports in Italy suggesting that AC Milan are looking to bring in the Belgian on a season-long loan deal.

Januzaj is also one of nine players that Jose Mourinho is trying to offload at Old Trafford, but is said to be also open to the idea of Fellaini heading out of the exit door and potentially play under Moyes for a third time in his career.

The report also mentions that the Mackems are close to adding to their right-back options with the £5million capture of Croatian star Domagoj Vida from Dynamo Kiev.