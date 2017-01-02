Moyes eyes home victories after ‘deserved’ Liverpool point

Sunderland boss David Moyes has challenged his players to pick up more victories at home after an encouraging performance against Liverpool.

The Black Cats battled the Reds from behind twice to collect what could prove to be a very important point in Sunderland’s quest to beat the Premier League drop.

And Moyes declared himself pleased with the response to the heavy defeat to Burnley on New Year’s Eve.

“I expect them to get results, but I’m really pleased after the few days we’ve had,” Moyes told BBC Sport.

“That’s their job. We didn’t play well (against Burnley) and what they have done is show how well they can do.

“I thought we did quite well, matched Liverpool’s energy for long periods of the game and deserved a draw. We had big chances as well.

“I never thought we were out of it, the important thing was to not concede a third goal. In the end we got a deserved penalty kick.

“Towards the end of the season we are going to have to pick up a lot of results, today was a tough draw and we have to make sure we win at home – that’s key.”