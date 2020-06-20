Moyes vents frustration at inability to stop vibrant Wolves star in defeat

David Moyes pinpointed the unstoppable attacking display of one particular Wolves forward as key to West Ham’s 2-0 defeat on Saturday.

The Hammers entered the occasion as underdogs, with one eye looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

The two sides remained deadlocked for over an hour, but the introduction of substitute Adama Traore turned the game on its head.

The explosive winger beat two Hammers defenders before floating in an inch-perfect cross for Raul Jimenez to head home the opener.

Less than 10 minutes later, Pedro Netro superbly volleyed home to double Wolves’ advantage, a result that leaves West Ham flirting dangerously with the drop.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via FootballLondon) Moyes said of the match: “I’d be lying if I said i enjoyed it, we missed the atmosphere.

“There was lots of things in the game where we were OK and things where we weren’t. The game changed when Traore came on.

“We were hard at it but Wolves made it difficult. They stretch you wide. I think for long periods we did OK. Traore altered the direction of the game.

“We worked really hard on trying to get in behind but we came up against a good team.

“I thought we played tough for long parts of the game to dig out a result.”

Regarding what areas his side must quickly improve in, Moyes added: “I think that we need to improve in attacking. Defensively we done a pretty good job. We expected him [Traore] to start but we didn’t defend the crosses well enough.

“We were short in attacking players, short of options, we didn’t get anything going.”

“We lost Haller on Wednesday, Snodgrass might have a disc problem with his back. We were all fine up until ;ast week. Angelo [Ogbonna] has a hamstring injury.”

Youngster Jeremy Ngakia was given the nod at right-back despite speculation swirling over an exit from the club.

Justifying his selection, the Scot said: “I’ve always said we have hope he will choose to stay. I thought Jeremy was more fit to play and ready. I thought he’d give us the best chance. I want him to stay but if he chooses not to then that’s his choice.”