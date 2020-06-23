Moyes fumes after technology costs West Ham again – ‘I can’t believe it’

David Moyes let rip on VAR after the system failed to spot an inadvertant Davinson Sanchez handball that directly led to Tottenham’s opening goal.

Tomas Soucek accidentally bundled the ball into his own net, but the situation only arose after the incoming corner grazed the left arm of Sanchez on the way.

Per the laws of the game, any handball – even if accidental – that leads to a goal being scored should result in the goal being chalked off upon VAR review.

The decision compounded West Ham and Moyes’ frustrations, after a similar incident earlier in the season in their clash with Sheffield Utd went against The Hammers.

On that occasion, Declan Rice accidentally handled the ball in the build up to a goal, with VAR ultimately ruling out the goal upon review.

Venting his displeasure to Sky Sports after the match, Moyes said: “I’ve only just seen it [the opening goal] and I can’t believe they’ve ruled that as a goal. Any handball is disallowed? That’s the rule. Who is on VAR tonight? Not very good eh?

“Those are the rules, it’s not a particularly good rule but I can’t believe it. We had a goal disallowed at Sheffield United for the same rule.”

Asked whether his side can take positives from the defeat, Moyes added: “I thought the team worked really hard, we made it difficult for Tottenham, there were a lot of good things I can take from the game but it’s the points we needed.

“We are lacking goals. We had one or two chances, Jarrod Bowen hits the post but we have to take those chances.

“We have improved from our first game, there were signs that we were better. We want to build a new young team.”

FULL MATCH REPORT: Kane scores as Tottenham heap more misery on beleaguered West Ham