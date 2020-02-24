Moyes gives cold response when asked about Fabianski blunders

West Ham boss David Moyes took positives from almost becoming the second side to take points from Liverpool in the current Premier League campaign, but gave a rather chilly backing to goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after the stopper gifted Liverpool their first two goals.

The Hammers put in a spirited performance at Anfield, but emerged from the contest without any points to show for their efforts.

Issa Diop and Pablo Fornals both notched against the league’s meanest defence but the Reds found a way to win and secured the victory in the 81st minute through Sadio Mane.

Speaking to Sky Sports immediately following the game, Moyes said regarding the the resilient performance his side put in: “Pleased in a lot of aspects, we did a really good job. We’re up against a really good opponent.

“I’m more disappointed that after getting ourselves in the position we did, that we didn’t hang on to get a point. A lucky deflection goes against us and it makes it really difficult.

“I felt as if we’d done a good disciplined defensive performance at Manchester City.

“I felt tonight we could maybe try and go another way and see if we could get a result here, but it’s not easy because Liverpool have so much ammunition.

“In the end, it wasn’t good enough.”

The usually reliable Fabianski was at fault for Liverpool’s first two goals, and capped off a torrid night after being dragged out of position for Mane’s winner.

When quizzed on his performance, Moyes gave a rather chilly response.

He said: “He’s done great for us. But when you’re in our position, if you make individual mistakes, you need to quickly get over them and not let it happen again.

“Our real big games start now. Liverpool wasn’t a big game and Manchester City wasn’t a big game. The big games are the next eight to 10 weeks and we need everyone in the best form they can be in. I believe we’ll play better.

“Tonight’s a positive. Since I’ve been with West Ham there’s been a lot of positives but it’s hard to show when we we don’t win. They’ve done a really good job, the players, but it’s points we want. I’d rather come in here with the points and say we were rubbish.”