Moyes grinning as West Ham close in on second January signing; could be Antonio’s long term replacement

West Ham have brought in Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City but he may not be the only new player they acquire this month.

The Hammers have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table – eight points adrift of the top four.

They are also in with a shout of another European trophy after qualifying for the Europa League knockout stages. Despite this success, David Moyes is still keen to bolster his squad further.

Reports suggest that the manager has made a new striker a priority. Michail Antonio is currently sidelined with an injury and Danny Ings is struggling for form.

Jarrod Bowen has performed well as a striker in recent matches but Moyes would rather he played in his preferred right winger role.

It has now been claimed by various outlets that West Ham are on the verge of signing a new talented attacker.

West Ham closing in on exciting attacker Ibrahim Osman

According to Sky Sports, via LondonWorld, West Ham are ‘close to finalising a deal’ for Nordsjaelland star Ibrahim Osman.

The talented 19-year-old has caught the attention of several top clubs after impressing for the Norweigan club.

Osman has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Norsjaelland this term, including six in the Europa Conference League. He has scored four goals and made five assists.

As noted by LondonWorld, the pacy forward is a product of the Ghanaian Right to Dream Academy, which has produced stars including Hammers man Mohammed Kudus.

Osman only made his professional debut in February last year, but has gained a reputation as a very exciting prospect who could flourish at the highest level.

Last summer, Nordsjaelland manager Johannes Hoff Thorup said this about Osman: “He is a fast winger and striker, and I have huge expectations for him to be skilled.

“He has the pace which is important for us to have on at least one of our strikers.”

West Ham may be able to sign Osman for a bargain price. Reports suggest that they are hoping to do a deal for around £15m.

Talks are now ‘advancing’ between the Hammers and Norsjaelland, with a permanent transfer expected to be completed before the window slams shut.

