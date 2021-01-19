Moyes delivers verdict on how high West Ham can soar after victory

West Ham manager David Moyes stated he and his side would “like to dream” after their West Brom victory put them just three points behind title favourites Man City.

West Ham finally found the breakthrough on the stroke of half-time after stern resistance from West Brom proved difficult to break down.

Matheus Pereira’s rifled equaliser restored parity, but the ever-impressive Michail Antonio notched what would prove to be the winner with an acrobatic hooked finish soon after.

The victory ensured the club’s unbeaten run extended to six matches and lifted them up to provisional seventh in the table.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Moyes said: “I didn’t like the performance but I liked the result. When you are not playing well and still picking up points it is a good sign.

“I didn’t think we played well but this is a resurgent West Brom and it says a bit about us that we are bit a disappointed with the performance.

“We have been very good defensively recently and I felt we gave them an opportunity but fair credit the boy hit a shot and scored.”

Regarding his makeshift centre-forward Antonio, the Scot added: “There was a period after lockdown when he was very fit and look at the goals he scored then.

“We felt we were over it, we are looking to get him to get back to his level of fitness but he is certainly back to his level of goals because he is nearly a goal a game since he came.”

The win put West Ham just three points behind title favourites Man City, though Moyes was not getting carried away with how the table presently stands.

“We would like to dream, we would like to be ambitious but we are also humble and we know West Ham have maybe been here before,” he said. “I want to deliver when the time is right and I want us to be there when we can. We are not settling, we certainly have to do a lot better.”

‘Best is still to come’ – Antonio

The matchwinner Antonio also spoke to the press, telling BT Sport: “We started the season well, 32 points in the league and last season we only finished on 39. We give 100% every day but didn’t manage to keep a clean sheet this week but it’s another win so we keep pushing on.

“As a striker you want to be out there and play and score goals so that’s what I’m doing now and hopefully can keep it going on.

“It’s unbelievable to be part of this squad at the moment, the chemistry is so good in the squad this season and we’re not playing at our best.

“We’re still learning to play with each other but we manage to still get wins things are looking good but the fact is we’ve not reached our best yet and we can be better.

“Over last few years we would’ve lost these types of games but this season we keep scoring and just keep winning.”