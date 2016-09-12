Moyes: I could have won the title with a striker at Everton

David Moyes believes he was a top-class striker short of challenging for the Premier League title with Everton.

Moyes spent 11 years at Goodison Park, establishing Everton as a top-eight Premier League club, despite often operating on a small budget.

And the Scot, who will face his old club with Sunderland on Monday night, insists he could have achieved something special if given the funds to sign a striker who could be relied on to hit the back of the net.

“We had a great team at Everton but we were missing a centre-forward,” Moyes said. “I might be exaggerating, but I think with that we would have been close to winning the Premier League, we were that good.

“In the last two years, we finished above Liverpool in the league. You look at their spending over the years and that was a big thing, but we just couldn’t break the top four because we didn’t have the finances to buy a centre-forward.”

Moyes is now trying to rebuild his reputation after disappointing spells at Manchester United and Sunderland.

The 55-year-old faces a difficult task but can draw on his experience from when he first joined Everton, when the club were embroiled in a relegation battle and little money to sign players.

“It was a brilliant education because I had to try to spend well and learn,” he added.