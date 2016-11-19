Moyes: ‘Immense’ Anichebe can be a success at Sunderland

Sunderland boss David Moyes has tipped striker Victor Anichebe to be a hit on Wearside after seeing him blast the club off the foot of the Premier League table.

The former Everton and West Brom striker, who found himself without a club during the summer, marked his return to the limelight with a powerful display and a second-half double as his contribution and the 150th Premier League goal of Jermain Defoe’s career put fellow strugglers Hull to the sword.

Moyes said: “He was immense today, probably even better than he was (against Bournemouth last time out). Victor has got this capability of doing it. He needs to be loved and I think the supporters are helping him because he wants that.

“The supporters here are enjoying him and I hope they keep backing him. But he is a handful and on his day, if we can keep him fit, he is a really powerful boy – and if he adds goals to it like he is doing just now he’s a terrific player.”

It proved to be an eventful day at the Stadium of Light, which was plunged into darkness by a 49th-minute power cut, with a generator providing limited lighting after a nine-minute break.

That left Moyes fearing a second successive win could be scuppered by circumstances way beyond his control before referee Lee Mason ruled that play could resume.

The Scot said: “When the lights go out, you never know what the reason is. We maybe spent all our money and not on the leccy bill!

“But that was the worry, that maybe for some reason you can’t get it back on. But thankfully they got it back on and we got through it.

“I was serious (after Sunderland’s first league win of the season at Bournemouth) when I said, ‘The only thing I can look for is number two’, because it’s not enough.

“Even two is not enough, but all we can do is look for number three now, and the quicker we get number three, the better.

“I don’t want to get detached, I want to give ourselves every opportunity of being in with a fighting chance.”