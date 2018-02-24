Moyes impressed with Evra debut despite thrashing at Liverpool

David Moyes was happy with Patrice Evra’s debut as West Ham were thrashed 4-1 by a rampant Liverpool side in the Premier League on Saturday.

Goals from Emre Can, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane put the Hammers to the sword despite Michail Antonio’s consolation strike.

And Moyes admits they were up against a dangerous Liverpool side that caused them “big problems” throughout.

“Liverpool played very well but we had moments as well,” said Moyes. “We were unfortunate not to go ahead but they are a threat.

“We were never going to get loads of chances here, we knew that, and the quality of the players they have caused us big problems.

“It’s been really tight all season, as tight as I can remember it. We didn’t put this one down for three points but we hoped to take something from the game. Liverpool were tough.

“I thought Patrice Evra played really well, he showed his experience and you wouldn’t expect anything else.

“We always thought we had a chance of scoring today but we couldn’t keep their front players quiet. We have been very organised of late but we were disappointed today to lose the ball.

“We played some good stuff in the first half and with a bit more courage we could have gone in front. Ultimately we are playing against a team in real form.

“Every game will change the dynamics of how this league sits. We are in a good league position but not in terms of points.”