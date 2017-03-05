Moyes insists Sunderland ‘not panicking’ despite being bottom

David Moyes insists Sunderland are “not panicking” despite staying rooted to bottom spot after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane lifted the visitors to third in the Premier League table with goals either side of the break.

However, Moyes believes that Sunderland are still improving, and they have the belief to get out of the dogfight.

“I don’t think you can fault the players for any of that. We lacked quality at times though. They did all they could to try to get something out of the game,” he told BBC Sport.

“When you’re in it every day you see the levels go up. We’ve got games coming up – we don’t have to show it, we have to do it.

“We tried to make chances. The one that hits the post and comes out maybe that’ll hit the inside of the post and go in next time.

“I hope our players understand the position that we’re in, but we’re not panicking.”