Moyes facing Czech issue after West Ham leave star ‘disappointed’

A West Ham star has been left ‘disappointed’ by the club’s actions in a move that could present David Moyes with an issue he can do without, per a report.

West Ham secured their second highest finish in their Premier League history last season when bagging sixth place. Their reward for the campaign was a place in next season’s Europa League, but that will present a fresh set of challenges.

The six extra matches at minimum will stretch the Hammers squad and put greater emphasis on their depth.

As such, arrivals are expected this summer, but thus far, news of moves being made have been thin on the ground.

Craig Dawson arrived on a permanent deal after impressing on his loan spell. But attempting to do the same with Jesse Lingard has not yet yielded progress.

Now, per Sky Sports, West Ham are facing an issue they could do without at right-back. They report that West Ham’s efforts to tie Vladimir Coufal down to a new deal have flopped.

The Czech Republic international has been everything Hammers fans could’ve hoped for since arriving from Slavia Prague.

West Ham retain two club options for the second and third years of his initial three-year deal. But given his flawless performances last year, are seeking to reward him with improved terms.

However, Sky report that Coufal has indicated he feels ‘disappointed with what’s being offered’.

Moyes will be under no illusion that retaining such a dependable performer’s services is a must. As such, talks are said to be ongoing.

Rice rejects twin West Ham offers

Meanwhile, England star Declan Rice has put Manchester United and Chelsea on alert, with a report claiming that the West Ham star has turned down two new contract offers.

An exclusive in the Daily Telegraph claims that United are ready to test West Ham with a swap proposal. The report states that Jesse Lingard will be offered in part-exchange for the 22-year-old.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Rice to strengthen United’s spine, with the Hammers star a close friend of Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire.

As for Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a big fan of Rice’s versatility. The Blues boss sees him as an ideal replacement for Jorginho, who is being linked with a Serie A return.

Manchester City were also known admirers, but with Fernandinho signing a new one-year deal they have been ruled out.

For their part, West Ham are still holding out for £100million for arguably their star man. However, the report adds that Rice will be unhappy if any bids of around £60m are rejected – especially as he cost the Hammers nothing when he signed.

