‘Moyes leaving Everton was the best thing to happen to Stones’

Former Everton defender Shane Duffy says David Moyes’ decision to leave the club was the best thing for John Stones’ development.

Moyes signed Stones from Barnsley in 2013, before becoming Manchester United manager later that year.

The centre-back is now the most expensive English defender of all time having joined Manchester City for £47.5million this summer, and Duffy suggests he was only allowed to flourish under Moyes’ successor, Roberto Martinez.

“I got on well with him [Stones],” Duffy told the Brighton Argus. “He signed and we played a lot in the reserves together.

“You could tell straight away he was a very good player. The best thing for him probably was Moyes leaving. He developed under Martinez into the kind of player he has become, played him at right-back. Moyes wanted more of a defender.

“That’s one of the reasons I had to leave. He was that good and he was obviously ahead of me. There are no hard feelings about that. I hope he goes on to do well.”