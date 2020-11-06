Moyes weighs in on Man Utd debate, says Solskjaer aware of simple fact

West Ham and former Manchester United boss David Moyes says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know his future is under threat if his team do not improve.

Solskjaer is facing mounting scrutiny after Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir.

But while some pundits have called for United to sack their manager, there is also mounting pressure from within. Indeed, Red Devils chiefs have reportedly sounded out Mauricio Pochettino as a replacement.

Moyes, meanwhile, knows all about the pressures of taking the role as United boss. The Scot took over from Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 but failed to last one season of his six-year contract.

The 57-year-old is now into his second spell with the Hammers and had his say on the debate in Friday’s press conference.

“All managers are under pressure,” he told reporters (via the Manchester Evening News). “At Manchester United there is more pressure than any club in the world. It comes with the job.

“We know what happens if you don’t win enough games.”

United head into Saturday’s clash with Everton after two defeats in a row. Although, Everton have endured an identical run, meaning Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is also under pressure to get a positive result.

But the Red Devils’ gloom comes immediately after Solskjaer received praise for recent good results. His United side beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1, before smashing RB Leipzig 5-0.

As such, the instant turnaround in form is questionable. For now, though, United will likely resist a knee-jerk sacking and hope that the club’s form improves.

Pochettino, Allegri have Man Utd confidence

Meanwhile, reports claim that Pochettino and former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri believe they could work ‘wonders’ with the United side.

Pochettino has not held a manager’s post since he left Tottenham last November. Allegri, meanwhile, has also been out of work since he departed from Turin.

But both reportedly feel they would be able to lift the gloom at Old Trafford.

