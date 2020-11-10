Moyes miffed after being blown away by Leicester star West Ham wanted

David Moyes has reportedly been left crestfallen over the performances of Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana after missing out on the player over the summer.

The Hammers were keen on bringing in the former St Etienne man, but Leicester grabbed the player in a £32million deal.

Moyes was hoping to take advantage over the French club’s unhappiness with the Foxes for their recruitment tactics.

A deal to take Fofana to the King Power was on the verge of collapse before it was eventually resurrected.

And the 19-year-old has looked a steal so far, as Brendan Rodgers’ men sit top of the Premier League table.

A report on Football Insider claims that Moyes has been blown away by Fofana and is frustrated the Hammers did not sign the player.

West Ham were in the market for a new centre-back throughout the summer. Moyes also saw efforts to bring in Burnley’s James Tarkowski fail, after a series of bids.

The Hammers eventually had to settle for a loan deal for Watford veteran Craig Dawson.

The report adds that Monaco technical director Paul Mitchell had told Moyes in September to sign Fofana. The former Tottenham transfer chief felt the player had “huge potential re-sale value”.

Torino keen on West Ham target

Torino could pose a threat to West Ham’s hopes of signing defender Frederik Alves Ibsen from Silkeborg.

Alves was thought to be on the verge of a move to West Ham ahead of the January transfer window. The defender was spotted in London with his agent, expected to undergo a medical.

The move seemed even more of a formality when Silkeborg officially announced that they had agreed to sell Alves. However, they did not name the buying club.

Many thought it would turn out to be West Ham. There were reports of a fee in the region of £1m being agreed and a contract until 2024.

However, a Silkeborg director admitted that the move depended on Alves gaining a work permit for the country he was moving to. By referring to Brexit, he suggested the involvement of an English club – most likely West Ham. Read more…