Moyes: Mourinho struggles put my United time into context

David Moyes believes Jose Mourinho’s current struggle at Manchester United puts into context his own 11-month spell at Old Trafford.

The now Sunderland boss inherited the Premier League champions when he replaced Sir Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2013 but he was axed before the end of the 2013/14 season and replaced by Ryan Giggs with the side in seventh place.

He was eventually succeeded by Louis van Gaal, who was dismissed after two seasons to be replaced by Mourinho in the summer of this year.

Moyes remarkably has the best record of all three managers, losing just 19% of his 52 games, while Mourinho has the worst record having lost five of his 17 games in charge (29%) with Van Gaal losing 23% of his 103 matches.

And the 53-year-old Moyes says that the problems encountered by Van Gaal and now Mourinho provides some context on his own brief reign.

“I’m glad you’re saying that, because I’ve always felt that. It does show that maybe it wasn’t just down to David Moyes.

“I’ve always felt that (it wasn’t just my fault) and that it would take time, but that’s football.

“If you don’t mind I don’t want to get too in deep with Manchester United, because I don’t really want to get involved where I say this or that about Manchester United.

“Part of the journey a football manager is that you have to have bad times, as well as good times.

“Jose’s a top manager, as was Van Gaal, but it’s difficult for whoever goes there,” said Moyes, who believes United should stick by Mourinho.

“Manchester United need stability, and it’s a football club that has always trusted itself, trusted its managers, believed in their managers, and certainly given their managers time to do the right job.

“I had my time there, and it’s passed on to somebody else. But it’s still a great job.”