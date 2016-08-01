Moyes chats Januzaj & Fellaini links and Sunderland appointment

New Sunderland boss David Moyes insists he has not been idle as he waited for his chance to return to the Premier League – and admitted Adnan Januzaj and Marouane Fellaini were both on his radar.

Moyes on Monday held his first press conference as Black Cats manager since last month replacing Sam Allardyce, who left the Stadium of Light to take over England.

The 53-year-old Scot has been out of work since being sacked by Real Sociedad last November but he revealed he has kept himself busy during his eight months away from management and feels reinvigorated ahead of his new role.

The former Manchester United and Everton boss, who believes more and more managers will start taking sabbaticals, said: “It was great to play golf and spend time with my family but this is what I do and I want to get back and get on with it.

“I think modern management means that more managers will take breaks in their career with the way it is.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve been away from the game, I watched as much football as I can.

“I’ve been to watch training from other sides of the world and I’ve involved with UEFA a lot, whether it’s been watching the Euros or whether it’s been taking the Pro Licence coaches. I’ve been out but I’ve been busy.

“This has now got to be a building job. I’m here for four years and I want to bring a level of stability back to the club.”

Moyes on Man Utd duo

Moyes remained tight-lipped on transfer rumours, which have included reports linking him with possible moves for former players Januzaj and Fellaini.

“If any of those good players want to join me I’d be happy to have them,” he said.

“They’re excellent players. We’re interested but I’m sure there’s a load of other clubs that are as well.

“We’re interested in lots of good players. You have to have a realistic view. There’ll be some players we can attract just now and some players we can’t.

“We’ll try and get the ones we can and the ones who want to come here and start on the new journey we’re on.

“We have offers in for people already and we’re working hard. I’ve been really impressed by the new chief executive (Martin Bain).”