Moyes opens up over his transfer window frustration after West Ham lose

David Moyes has admitted he is a “little bit frustrated by the transfer window” after West Ham were beaten 3-1 by Brighton on Saturday.

The Hammers cancelled out Glenn Murray’s opener when Javier Hernandez struck on 30 minutes but a stunning strike from Jose Izquierdo and a drilled effort from Pascal Gross in the second half sealed the points for the Seagulls.

Following the defeat, Moyes opened up about his disappointment that West Ham couldn’t bring in one more player on deadline day.

“We’ve been on a good run recently and stuck at games but we weren’t really at the pitch of this game from the off,” Moyes said.

“It was a world-class second goal and very difficult to stop.

“We grew into the game and started to make one or two chances. But we expected to grow into it more in the second half but we didn’t.

“It showed that we had to field the same team again as midweek but Brighton played in midweek so it’s no excuse for us.

“I’m a little bit frustrated by the transfer window – we needed a third player but didn’t get that at the end. So I’m OK with bits of it, disappointed with other bits.”