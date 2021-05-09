Moyes reacts to Solskjaer claims; states West Ham star ‘has a lot to learn’

West Ham manager David Moyes claimed a big money signing still “has a lot to learn”, and responded to claims by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that could have a huge bearing on the Hammers’ season.

West Ham missed the opportunity to pile further pressure on Leicester in the hunt for Champions League football after slipping to a 1-0 defeat against Everton. A frantic affair produced countless chances at either end, though the stakes of the occasion seemingly had an effect on each side’s finishing.

That was apart from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who kept his composure to notch the game’s only goal mid-way through the first half.

The defeat keeps the Hammers five points behind Leicester with three matches to play, though Liverpool remain firmly in the mix having played one game fewer.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via Football London), Moyes said: “I was pleased our play was improving for long parts of the game we controlled it. We gave them a terrible ball game in a game of few chance

“I don’t think we deserved to lose today and we have to pick up and go again.

“I said a defeat might be costly for us but you never know. We had a good win at Burnley and overall we beat them at Goodison and they beat us today and the games have been pretty tight. I didn’t think we deserved to lose today.”

Regarding recent injuries that have hampered their European qualification charge, the Scot added: “We lost Rice playing for England and he has been a big loss.

“Cresswell was a dead leg so it should not be too bad, but I am not putting a timeframe on Declan.”

One player who has not had the impact many fans would have predicted is ex-Brentford frontman, Said Benrahma.

Explaining his relative lack of impact in his maiden top flight campaign, Moyes said: “The Premier League is demanding so this is a big step up for Said as it was for Jarrod Bowen.

“He has had some great performances for us but he has a lot to learn.”

Moyes reacts to crucial Man Utd, Solskjaer decisions

Solskjaer recently described the club’s fixture schedule as an “impossible” task after their clash with Liverpool was scheduled for just two days after their upcoming contest with Leicester. As such, the Norwegian has suggested there will be wholesale rotation over the coming week.

When asked about the possibility of Man Utd resting players amid a fixture pile-up – something that would likely harm West Ham’s Champions League chances if key players are rested against Leicester or Liverpool, Moyes said: “Ole can do what he likes, it is his team and his club.

“Man United can always put out a strong team, at the moment our chances of the champions league are slim.

“If we qualify for Europe it would be an incredible achievement no matter what tournament we are in.”