Moyes reacts to West Ham’s draw against Stoke and Hart’s error

David Moyes thinks West Ham “bossed” the match in their 1-1 draw with Stoke in the Premier League on Monday night.

Peter Crouch climbed off the bench to take advantage of a Joe Hart error to put the visitors ahead before Andy Carroll struck late on to snatch victory away from the Potters.

“We certainly didn’t deserve to lose,” Moyes told Sky Sports. “If we did, the football gods really would be against us. We bossed the majority of the game. In the main, we played well and were on top when they got their goal.

“It was the game when we needed Marko Arnautovic to make a difference with the ball, unfortunately he didn’t get that opportunity.

“I’m pleased we have got people off the bench who can make a difference – we’ve not always had the depth this season. I thought Javier Hernandez and Manuel Lanzini helped, all the players have played well.

“Joe Hart faced a few similar shots in first half he gathered them easily, so it unfortunate that one bounced up and caught him out. Up until then we hadn’t been threatened a whole lot.

“I think the ref the decisions right from what I have heard. I shows the level of pressure we put on. There were a lot of good things about about our performance.

“You always think 40 points is safe. A lot of clubs look like they will not able to get that, hopefully we do as soon as we can.”