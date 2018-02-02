Moyes reacts to West Ham racist slur controversy

David Moyes says comments attributed to West Ham’s director of player development Tony Henry that African players were not welcome at the club were “wrong”.

It is claimed Henry emailed an agent on January 27 to say the club would not be signing any more African players.

Henry has been suspended by the club pending an investigation, and Hammers boss Moyes insisted there was no policy discriminating against players from any part of the world.

“We were signing two players from Africa on deadline day, so (the comments) are wrong,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

“Of course we have (an open transfer policy). The players (already here) seem fine: the morale in the camp is good.”