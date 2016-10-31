Moyes reflects in ‘darkened room’ after ‘lousy’ Sunderland defeats

Sunderland boss David Moyes has given a bleak insight into how he comes to terms with the defeats that has left his side rock-bottom.



The Scot has now officially led the Black Cats to the worst-ever start to a Premier League season, accumulating just two points from their opening 10 games after the 4-1 drubbing against Arsenal.

“It does make me feel lousy. I probably spend Saturday night, and quite often, in a darkened room somewhere,” Moyes told The Guardian when asked about he copes with each setback.

“Sunday gets a wee bit better, but not much, and hopefully by the time Monday morning comes, you are ready to go again.

“You’ve got to get it out of the system and you are up and running again. And I’ll do that again on Monday.”