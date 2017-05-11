Moyes requests personal hearing over ‘slap’ comment

Sunderland boss David Moyes has requested a personal hearing after responding to a Football Association charge over his “slap” comment to a female reporter.

The 54-year-old had been given an extra week to respond to the charge and Press Association Sport understands he did so by Wednesday night’s 6pm deadline and asked to attend a hearing at which he can explain his remarks.

No date has yet been set and Moyes is currently preparing his relegated side for the final two games of the Premier League season.

The charge relates to an exchange between the manager and BBC Newcastle and Five Live reporter Vicki Sparks following the 0-0 draw with Burnley at the Stadium of Light on March 18.

Video footage later published by a national newspaper showed Moyes warning Sparks she “might get a slap” after he took exception to a question she had asked during a post-match interview.

He later telephoned her to apologise and did so once again publicly after the footage prompted unseemly headlines.

The FA initially asked Moyes for his observations and having received them opted to charge him, alleging his comments were “improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1)”.

However, the governing body did not accuse him of an aggravated breach, which it might have done had he referred specifically to Sparks’ gender.

If Moyes pleads or is found guilty – it is not yet known if he has admitted the charge – it is likely that he would be fined.