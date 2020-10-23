David Moyes hints at when West Ham will unleash Said Benrahma

West Ham boss David Moyes has suggested that he will wait for the ‘right time’ to give Said Benrahma his Hammers debut.

The forward has been one of the top players in the Championship over the past two seasons. The 25-year-old joined the Bees in 2018 and was an immediate success.

He was involved in 28 goals from his 38 outings during his debut campaign. The attacker scored 10 goals that season, but in his second year he notched an impressive 17 times.

Benrahma spearheaded Brentford’s push for promotion in 2019/20, although they fell short after a play-off final defeat to neighbours Fulham at Wembley.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton were all linked subsequently linked with the attacker, but he opted to join West Ham instead.

The two clubs had initially agreed a £25m deal for the player. However, that turned into a loan after issues getting the transfer done on deadline day.

Benrahma progessing well

Moyes was quoted in the Evening Standard saying that Benrahma is progressing well with his fitness, but they will not rush into giving him his Hammers debut.

“Said’s doing well. I think he’s needing to get up to speed with what we want and where we are. The way the players are playing, it’s given me that opportunity to get a bit more time with him.

“Like I always say, with the boys I bring in from the Championship, I’m not in a great rush to put them in the team.

“I want to give them opportunities. But I want to do it at the right time, when I think it’s best for them. There’s a difference in that Mahrez came from the champions in Leicester, and we’re bringing Said from the Championship.

“We’re bringing him on and developing him and looking to see if he can step up to the levels required.

“But what I’ve seen at the moment is good signs. We’re trying to get him a little quicker, a little more ready for the Premier League.

“I’ve done it with a lot of Championship players over the years, so I’ll take my time, bring him on when I’m ready and, hopefully, get him in the right condition to start and play well when he does.”