Moyes reveals list of reasons for West Ham’s loss to Newcastle

David Moyes reeled off a list of reasons why West Ham were beaten at home by struggling Newcastle.

Rafael Benitez’s Magpies ended a run of nine without a win by recovering from going an early Marko Arnautovic goal down to take a 3-1 lead thanks to strikes from Henri Saviet, Mo Diame and Christian Atsu.

Andre Ayew pulled a goal back with 21 minutes remaining but the forward also had a penalty saved by Newcastle keeper Rob Elliot.

Moyes told the BBC: “It was a game full of errors, we had them the whole game.

“We could not pull it together at all. We were huffing and puffing but could not pull together anything of note though the whole game.

“We did not pass well enough out from the back when we had the chance to and, when you are in the position we are in, you cannot afford to miss penalties. We have done that twice since I have been here.

“And then we have conceded a farcical third goal. It was glaringly obvious we missed Manuel Lanzini

“Whatever the result is at this time of year, the turnaround is such that you have to roll on to the next game.”