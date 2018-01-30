Moyes reveals reasons for Antonio absence in Palace draw

Michail Antonio was left out of West Ham’s squad to face Crystal Palace for a breach of discipline.

Manager David Moyes dropped the fit-again forward after he was late for a team meeting, despite the depleted Hammers missing nine players through injury and suspension.

Moyes said after the 1-1 draw: “For disciplinary reasons he was not involved tonight.

“He turned up late this morning for a meeting and it wasn’t the first time. I’m not having it at the club, I’ve said right from the start what it’s going to be like.

“It’s too often so I didn’t involve him tonight, otherwise I would have probably tried to get him on the bench. He’s apologised for it and because of that we move on. He’ll be back training tomorrow morning. On time!

“He’s got a chance of being in the squad (at Brighton on Saturday), but he would have been a big help for us tonight.”

West Ham are weighing up an offer from Swansea for Andre Ayew.

The striker is wanted by his former club but Moyes says West Ham need a replacement first.

“We have had a bid from Swansea and we are considering it,” said Moyes. “But we need to get players in and until we get players in I am not able to make any decision. All I can say is that they have made a bid for Andre Ayew.”