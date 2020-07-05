Moyes reveals what ‘sickened’ him after West Ham secure vital point

David Moyes revealed that he was ‘sickened’ by one aspect of the 2-2 draw that nudged his West Ham side one step closer to safety in the battle to avoid relegation.

The Hammers twice led through goals from Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek, but ultimately had to settle for a draw after being pegged back both times.

The result wasn’t the one Moyes and his men would’ve hoped for, and the Scot admitted he had conflicting emotions in his post-match press conference.

Regarding his side’s inability to hold their lead, Moyes said (via Football London): “Yeah, I am more more disappointed that the CB’s squeezed up on Gayle when they should have seen where Gayle was. It was a difficult one. Fornals worked hard to stop the cross.

“It’s not been easy, we have had a lot of big games away from home.

“We are in a run of games where we will have chances. The last two games, the players have shown big spirit and heart.

“We came here, they’re in a good moment, and we done a good job.

“We could have easily come out on top. I am pleased we got something but disappointed it wasn’t all three.

“This could still easily go right to the end of the season.

“I was sickened because of us working so hard to get a goal back and then gave it up so quickly. Newcastle played well first half but we grew into it just before half time and the second.

“By the end of the game, we were creating the most chances.”

The Hammers’ squad has bulged in recent weeks with the return of several names from the injury list.

Regarding his squad depth, Moyes added: “Yarmolenko is showing some form, we got Arthur back today, we’re not sure how Seb Haller is. Maybe for midweek. Had Mark Noble back too so we are getting a few more back.”

FULL MATCH REPORT: Points shared as Newcastle and West Ham draw 2-2 in pulsating clash

Tomas Soucek scored for the second game running despite operating primarily as a holding midfielder.

His goals contrbution is not something that comes as a surprise to Moyes, however.

“We knew he had goals in him. He played very well against Chelsea, another today, shows he’s got other attributes.

“Antonio getting another goal is great for him. The goals are good, we need to stop conceding at the other end though.”