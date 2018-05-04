Moyes reveals why Andy Carroll is back in West Ham squad

West Ham manager David Moyes has revealed Andy Carroll will be back in the squad to face Leicester on Saturday after the player apologised over his behaviour during the game against Manchester City.

Carroll was unhappy with not featuring in the 4-1 defeat against the champions, leaving the bench before the end of the game after not being used as a substitute.

But Carroll has since apologised and been fined by the club and Moyes is happy for him to be in contention for selection at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Moyes said: “We’ve fined him, he’s apologised to the players and myself. We’ve moved on, we’re quite happy now it’s done and dusted.

“He was in the squad last week, that’s why he was on the bench. He will be in the squad this weekend as well.”