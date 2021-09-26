West Ham boss David Moyes has described Leeds as “a brilliant addition to the Premier League” after his side earned a 2-1 win at Elland Road on Saturday.

Michail Antonio’s last-minute winner clinched all three points for the Hammers, who hit back from a half-time deficit to climb up to seventh in the table in what was a thrilling encounter in west Yorkshire.

Raphinha had given Leeds a 19th-minute lead and hit a post with an identical effort from the edge of the box before Jarrod Bowen’s second-half cross deflected in off Junior Firpo to haul the visitors level.

Antonio’s clinical finish extended Leeds’ winless league start to six matches and they slipped into the bottom three.

But Moyes said: “I really think their style is unique. There are not many teams I think in world football who play like Leeds United.

“They’re a brilliant addition to the Premier League. If I was a supporter I would be looking forward to watching them.

“I’m pleased we were able to match them because we have boys who can run as well. I was not so pleased with the first half, but I thought we got much better in the second.”

Leeds easy on the eye

A full house at Elland Road was treated to another excellent game and Moyes was delighted his side maintained their impressive start.

He added: “When you’re watching you must think this is a great game, the pitch seems huge and I think Leeds deserve more credit.

“I personally think they are a terrific passing team, but mainly they make really, really good long passes.

“They’re brave with the passes they choose to make as well. You have to stick with them, you have to run with them, you have to try not to get involved into their game.”

