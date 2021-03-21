‘Greedy’ Moyes revels in Arsenal failure to take three points at West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes put a positive spin on his side’s 3-3 draw with Arsenal after claiming their opponents would be “devastated” at the final result.

West Ham were dealt a blow to their hopes of securing a top four finish after letting a three-goal lead slip versus Arsenal.

The Hammers scored two goals in quick succession with Jesse Lingard again playing an instrumental role in both goals.

A third was added by Tomas Soucek, but the joy would end there as Arsenal set about producing a famous comeback.

FULL MATCH REPORT: Stunning Arsenal fightback dents West Ham CL hopes in game of the season

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Moyes said: “It was a really good game, tough, lots of goals. We played very well especially in the opening 30 minutes and unfortunately we gave them a goal before half time, which gave Arsenal a foot up.

“There was a lot of frustration throughout the game about the decisions, but that’s the way football goes sometimes.

“We played very well for long periods, Arsenal played well but are in good form, it wasn’t a great result after going 3-0 up but we showed we are up there competing with the best teams.

“It has been a long time since we finished above Arsenal, we have done our best to make sure they can’t catch us. Now we want more, I’m greedy and they are devastated in the dressing room at not taking three points.”

Lingard rues West Ham slip

West Ham forward Lingard also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “Disappointed. Going 3-0 up and then dropping back and not having the confidence to get another goal.

“If we want to fight for top four we have to put our chances away. With a start like that you have to kick on and get more goals.

“I felt we dropped off, they had more possession – we needed to start the second half quick but it was a lapse in concentration and focus [at the start of the second half].

“I want to help the team any way I can. Everyone is disappointed in the dressing room but we have to pick ourselves up and move on.”