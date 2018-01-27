Moyes rips into Masuaku over spitting incident after FA Cup exit

West Ham United manager David Moyes has called Arthur Masuaku’s sending off in their FA Cup fourth round match against Wigan for spitting “despicable”.

The midfielder saw red as the Hammers were dumped out of the FA Cup 2-0 at Wigan thanks to two goals from Northern Ireland international Will Grigg.

Speaking after the game, Moyes said: “It was despicable. He will deserve everything he gets and he will get something he deserves from us. It’s unacceptable.”

On the match itself, Moyes added: “The first goal for Wigan, they hadn’t been in our box really. We hadn’t played well, we changed it round, but the sending off was a massive moment.

The Hammers boss also had some interesting news on their transfer plans for the rest of the window, he said: “The work has been done on transfers, but not a lot are getting done. There might be some who are holding out but there is not a load of players out there.”