Determined Moyes devises risky Plan B for West Ham amid £40m demand

West Ham will try to sign Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea after turning their backs on his £40million asking price, a report claims.

The Hammers have searched for a striker signing since last summer’s transfer window, failing in their efforts to date. Joshua King has revealed his disappointment at having a move there blocked. In January, meanwhile, West Ham had a bid rejected for Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri.

More recently, though, the transfer focus has reportedly shifted to Blues marksman Abraham.

After a flying return to Chelsea under Frank Lampard, he has dropped off and could leave this summer. However, West Ham boss David Moyes ruled out making a move if his reported £40million fee was true.

One pundit subsequently claimed that Moyes does want the Englishman, but that the club’s owners had moved to block a pursuit.

Nevertheless, The Athletic claims that the east Londoners still have interest in him and want a loan instead.

Chiefs David Gold and David Sullivan agree that Abraham would fit in well at the London Stadium. However, they feel that a loan spell would be more financially viable.

Nevertheless, that move could be risky if Chelsea decide to sell up, amid interest in a striker raid of their own.

That is because Leicester and Newcastle are keeping tabs on Abraham’s situation. As such, the duo could yet succeed with a permanent move for the striker.

Leicester have tied Kelechi Iheanacho down to a new contract, but they will need to replace Jamie Vardy. Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, who Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers signed for the Hoops, is also supposedly on their radar.

Abraham, meanwhile, has struggled with injury in recent weeks. As a result, he has only featured in four of the past 12 Premier League games.

Even then, he has only played 82 minutes in those games, with Timo Werner’s resurgence and form keeping him out of the team.

Moyes responds to Solskjaer

Meanwhile, Moyes will have no qualms with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he rests big players in matches with Leicester and Liverpool.

United could hinder West Ham’s chances of qualifying for Europe amid their end-of-season fixture pile-up.

However, Moyes insists that his players have their own qualification task to focus on after a 1-0 defeat to Everton.

