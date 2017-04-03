Moyes says sorry after threatening to slap female reporter

David Moyes: Could be set to remian as Black Cats' boss

Sunderland boss David Moyes has issued an apology after threatening to “slap” a female reporter from the BBC.

Vicki Sparks, of BBC Newcastle and Radio 5 Live, conducted an interview with Moyes after Sunderland’s goallless draw with Burnley on March 18.

The point was not seen as a good one in Sunderland’s bid for survival, with Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Watford leaving them bottom of the Premier League table, eight points from safety.

Ellis Short was in attendance at the Stadium of Light for the Burnley draw, and Sparks asked Moyes whether he felt his job was under more threat with the club chaairman watching on from the stands.

Moyes answered the question in full as part of the BBC interview, but Sparks was still recording when a further exchange took place afterwards.

“It was getting a wee bit naughty at the end there so just watch yourself,” Moyes told Sparks, the interview having finished. “You still might get a slap even though you’re a woman. Careful the next time you come in.”

Sparks did not report Moyes for the comments, but it is believed that her employers were furious when they heard the recording.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Mr Moyes has apologised to our reporter and she has accepted his apology.”