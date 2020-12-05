Moyes slams cruel Man Utd call which ‘shook’ West Ham into capitulation

West Ham head coach David Moyes says that the decision to allow Paul Pogba’s goal to stand was the sole reason for their defeat to Manchester United.

Pogba’s long-range curler in Saturday’s clash came after doubt over Dean Henderson’s pass in the build-up.

VAR could not find evidence that the goalkeeper’s arcing ball – which travelled high in the air – had travelled across the touchline.

Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford followed the goal up to seal an away comeback win for the Red Devils. Indeed, Pogba’s goal only levelled the scores after Tomas Soucek’s first-half strike.

But Moyes told Sky Sports (via Goal) that the controversial moment “shook” his West Ham players off track.

“I thought we played very well tonight. The only reason we got stretched was a poor decision,” the Scot said.

“The ball went over my head on the touchline, there was no-one in a better position to see it than me.

“The linesman is claiming he didn’t see it. It was a poor decision. The ball was out of play, the players’ reaction gives the best way to look at it and all our players knew it was out of play as well.

“[After that] we turned off. It really gave us a bad feeling from that disappointment.

“I am pleased the fans saw a performance that was very good, certainly for 60 minutes. Just disappointed we couldn’t give them a result.

“I think we were really shook by the disappointment of the decision the linesman made.”

Solskjaer admits Man Utd struggled

United’s fourth Premier League win in a row only came after their poor first-half showing.

Indeed, like in many games this season, they recovered from a goal down to earn three points.

But Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed that West Ham’s strong display caused problems for his players.

