Moyes slams ’embarrassing’ Soucek decision even Parker called ‘harsh’

David Moyes said he was “embarrassed” by the decision to send off Tomas Soucek in West Ham’s draw with Fulham.

Soucek’s dismissal in stoppage time was the main talking point from a drab affair at Craven Cottage, which ended goalless.

The midfielder was sent off after a VAR check for making contact with Aleksandar Mitrovic with his elbow. However, it seemed unintentional.

Moyes protested Soucek’s innocence in his post-match press conference.

“It was an accidental coming together which to give someone a red card is an embarrassing decision,” he said.

“I am embarrassed that the VAR asked him to look at it, it was a simple accident and we should just get on with the game.

“Mitrovic said it was accidental.

“I don’t think that is how the referees want to run the game either.

“I am disappointed. The referees can easily put a stop to this by saying we are not going to react to screaming or give soft free-kicks but they seem to be frightened to say no.

“It is very harsh on a player who is very fair and honest, he didn’t try to injure him or anything, it was accidental. Maybe the players have a responsibility to act correctly. But it was easy for the referees to see it was an accident.

“I don’t know if we will appeal.

“Lee Mason and Mike Dean are good referees. I am amazed they looked at it and even more amazed Mike chose to send him off.

“I didn’t say a word to him [Dean]. I am quite embarrassed for Mike that he even made the decision.”

Parker agrees about harsh decision

Even opposing manager Scott Parker defended Soucek, claiming that the decision to send him off was “harsh”.

“The red looked a little bit harsh but the way the game is going it probably is a red,” Parker said. “Five years ago it wasn’t a red, but it looked harsh.”

The Fulham boss was also able to reflect on other areas of the game, and reserved praise for Ruben Loftus-Cheek in particular.

“Loftus-Cheek was nothing short of incredible taking us up the pitch, his whole game,” he said. “Of course, he missed a couple of chances and he can add some goals to his game, but no confidence issue for him.”