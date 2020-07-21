Moyes in stern defence of Man Utd record; pinpoints Solskjaer difference

West Ham boss David Moyes says the difference between his and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s respective reigns at Manchester United is the backing given by the club.

Moyes took over at Old Trafford in 2013 after being recommended by outgoing stalwart Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, Moyes could not maintain the Red Devils‘ progress and was sacked by the club 10 months into his six-year contract.

Fast forward three further managerial appointments and, after similarly shaky patches of form, Solskjaer’s work is beginning to bear fruit.

United’s push for a Champions League finish is in their own hands and they could win the Europa League. However, first up is the Premier League clash with Moyes’ West Ham on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Moyes spoke about the contrast in fortunes for himself and Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

“I think the difference between Ole and me is that Ole has been given time,” Moyes said. “But I have to say he is doing a good job, bringing lots of academy players through which is something they have always stood for.

“They have always had great values over the years and one of the biggest one was to promote their young players and they have got some very exciting ones there now.

“It’s a wonderful club, a brilliant place to be, the biggest club in the world for me, for what it stands for, and I look forward to going back.

“It’s not an easy place to go, I don’t think anyone expects it to be but we will go up there and hopefully give it a right good go.”

West Ham could achieve their first league double over United since the 2006/07 season, having won the reverse fixture at the London Stadium in September.

UNITED’S CRUCIAL RUN-IN

United need a point against the Hammers to move above Leicester, who lost to Tottenham on Sunday.

However, should United lose, it makes Sunday’s clash between themselves and the Foxes even more crucial.

The Hammers, meanwhile, also need a point to mathematically secure their place in next season’s Premier League. They are six points ahead of Aston Villa, who have a far worse goal difference.

However, they could be safe if Villa lose to Arsenal on Tuesday evening.

