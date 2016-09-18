Moyes: Sunderland is a tough job but we will get better

David Moyes admits he faces a “big job” at Sunderland but has promised supporters improvement after the 1-0 defeat to Spurs.

The result leaves the Black Cats without a Premier League win under Moyes, who replaced Sam Allardyce in July after he left to take over at England.

Moyes’, though, is adamant he is taking a long-term perspective on the job at the Stadium of Light.

“It is a big job,” he told Sky Sports. “I know how much is going to get better. All we can do is keep getting on the training field and making it better and I enjoy doing that.”

“Jordan Pickford is going to be a very good keeper. He has a lot of work to do at the moment, more than I’d like him to get. He will get better. There are small things he can brush up on. Sometimes his kicking was too long and we couldn’t get on the end of it but, overall, he has a real good future ahead of him.

Sunderland defended well for the most part at White Hart Lane, though all that that work, as well as Pickford’s heroics, were laid to waste when Papy Djilobodji gifted Harry Kane the decisive goal in the second half.

“We had to hang on for a long time. I wanted us to play a lot better but Tottenham forced us to play like that.

“Possibly, the best chance was Steven Pienaar’s for us in the first half. It was a tough game for us. Tottenham had a lot of the ball.

“We got improvements (from the Everton defeat) as much as we kept in it. I still want to see better play when we have the ball and being more aggressive. It is still the start of a journey and a long way to go.

“The goal was a gift. Until then the boys had done well. That sort of lapse of concentration let us down today.”