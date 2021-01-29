Moyes names surprise trait transforming Benrahma; claims Liverpool myth

West Ham boss David Moyes says that he did not know about Said Benrahma’s ability to be such a “hardworking” player, amid his reputation for goals and assists.

The Hammers signed the Algeria international from Brentford on an initial loan deal in the last transfer window.

However, they made the deal permanent on Friday, allowing Jesse Lingard to join on a temporary transfer.

Benrahma notched 30 goals and 27 assists in 90 games for his former club. What’s more, he has two assists in his 12 Premier League appearances to date.

But Moyes says that the 25-year-old has surprised him with his ability to offer more than just a goal threat.

“Our plan was to make it permanent in the summer but there was a mild medical problem so we had to hold it back and wait till the time was right, so obviously, we had time to do it but it was always going to get done,” Moyes told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“It was never in doubt that we were going to do it we just had to make sure the small medical issue was cleared up and we could move on from there.

“Initially, I always liked his goals and assists, he has had a couple of assists and we are still waiting on the goals.

“But we have found at the moment he has become a really hardworking team player for us which we really like and because he is young to the Premier League there is a lot more to come from him.

“We always said we didn’t want to rush him and there will be games we need to be patient with him and hopefully we end up turning said into a really top Premier League player.”

Moyes was speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash with Liverpool.

The Reds moved back above their opponents by beating Tottenham on Thursday, but with two points still separating the sides in fourth and fifth, the game remains a crucial one for both.

West Ham have won each of their last four in the top flight. Liverpool, meanwhile, ended a run of five games without victory and four without a goal in north London.

But Moyes insists that their form never went away.

Liverpool form a myth

“I thought they were very good, I don’t know if their form ever went away,” the Scot said (via football.london).

“I just think that sometimes things don’t quite happen for you.

“But everybody is well aware of what Liverpool can do and how they can play and they certainly proved that over recent seasons.”

Liverpool won the previous meeting between the teams 2-1, with Diogo Jota scoring the crucial goal.

