Moyes tells Lingard five reasons why West Ham stay should be permanent

David Moyes is confident loan star Jesse Lingard will want to make his stay at West Ham permanent – and has listed several reasons why he should do so.

Lingard has proven himself as one of Moyes’ key men since leaving Manchester United for the Hammers on loan in January.

The 28-year-old has four goals and two assists in six Premier League matches for the Hammers so far.

However, he won’t get chance to extend that record this weekend. With the Hammers at Old Trafford, Lingard will miss out under the terms of his loan.

For Lingard though, he will need to spend the next couple of months deciding upon his future.

Lingard’s future prospects at Old Trafford look bleak, even though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he expects the winger to return to the club.

Moyes though hopes several factors are on West Ham’s side and the Scot feels they are an attractive proposition.

Listing five reasons why Lingard should make his stay permanent, Moyes offered his thoughts.

“I hope we’re going to be in a position to attract many players in the future, because of our league position, because we’re a club with stature, we’re in London, we have a 60,000-plus stadium which will be full every week. I think all those things go in our favour,” said the Hammers boss.

“Jesse wanted to come here, right from the start. When I was talking to him he wanted to come to West Ham. He saw it as a really good place for him. I think he’ll have seen what we’re trying to do.

“He’s joined a good group of players as well. We’ve got international players and I’m hoping we can add to that in the coming transfer window. The job is to try to add to that.

“But I would hope Jesse sees this as a good place if it’s possible to be done, and if we think that we want to do it at the end of the season.”

Moyes knows Lingard will be a big loss

With Lingard unavailable on Sunday, Moyes knows his side will miss him badly. However, he hopes others in his squad will take their chance to shine.

“He will be a big loss because he has had a big impact on the team,” Moyes said of Lingard. “But we have other people and we wanted competitions for places and Jesse has given us that.

“But we have got people who can do those jobs as well. We have played Man Utd twice already and we have lost but we have run them close, going to extra-time and the first one with a goal that should not have been given.”

Assessing his side’s chances of winning, Moyes was feeling quietly confident.

“If we could go to Old Trafford and pick up three points that would be an incredible achievement for us,” he said.

“It does not alter my thinking because of the squad depth. They have a very good team so we know whichever team they have it will be a very good team.”

